Niantic recently announced that Pokémon Go Fest 2020 would be a global, entirely virtual event to support social distancing efforts. This has meant significant changes in how this event runs. Some of these changes are for the better, such as removing ticket caps. Other changes, however necessary, are less appealing for an event built around social connection and group activity. While nothing will replace the team lounges of live events - places where players could take a break together, make new friends, and discuss their love of the game - Niantic does plan on offering an alternative this year.

In an attempt to recreate more of the feel of previous Pokémon Go Fests, Niantic is building a microsite featuring virtual team lounges. Much like the real world team lounges, this site will be a place where players from all around the world will be able to share their love of Pokémon. Also like the real world lounges, they won't be restricted by team, but there will be fun team specific things for players in their individual lounges as well. There will be fun event themed activities and even giveaways.

