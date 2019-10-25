On October 24, many Pokémon Go players who had been eagerly awaiting access to Niantic's new tool, Wayfarer found that they could login and begin reviewing new locations for Pokéstops and Gyms, despite no official word from the company.

Today, Niantic reported that this was an error. During the latest maintenance update to Pokémon Go, global access was accidentally made available. This error has since been corrected so any players who were able to access the tool should no longer be able to do so outside of the handful of countries which have seen an official release.

Still in beta testing, Wayfarer is currently available to any level 10+ Ingress players, but only to level 40 Pokémon Go players in Canada and Belgium.

While there is no official word on when new countries will be added to the beta testing, we will be sure to let you know as soon as the tool becomes available in more countries. As for the trainers who were able to review or submit new locations prior to Niantic revoking access, there is some good news. Niantic considers those reviews and submissions to be valid. Additionally, Niantic will not require players who completed the Reviewer Assessment to do so again when the tool is made available in their country officially. Until then, Niantic thanks players for their understanding while also reminding them that this tool is still in beta.