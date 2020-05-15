Now that live sports and summer TV favorites like Masterchef are off the schedule, you might be more tempted than ever to cut the cord and get rid of your cable bill — you might even have done it already. Options like Sling TV and Philo give you live TV streaming packages for as low as $20 per month to access a variety of cable channels, and with this one-day sale at Woot on TV antennas, you can add local channels into the mix as well with prices starting as low as just $9.99 while supplies last.

Woot's having a one-day sale on refurbished 4K smart TVs as well.

Cut It! Indoor and Outdoor TV Antenna sale Cut the cord recently? You can still receive tons of local channels in your area like Fox, The CW, CBS, NBC, and more with an antenna, and luckily, Woot's one-day sale has picks starting as low as $10 while supplies last! Starting at $10 See at Woot

You'll find that Sling and other streaming services can't access locally broadcast channels like The CW and NBC in every region of the U.S., but with an antenna, you'll be able to receive certain broadcast channels in your area and watch them without ever paying another cent.

Today's sale has a good variety of antenna styles, including indoor and outdoor options. There are even two options built into TV mounts, like Barkan's Full Motion TV Wall Mount on sale for $69.99. Its integrated HDTV antenna has a 40-mile range and comes with a 2-year warranty; the mount itself features a lifetime warranty.

Meanwhile, our favorite pick is the 1byone Digital Amplified Indoor HD Antenna. It features a paper-thin design that allows it to be placed behind your TV, flat on a table, or on a wall, and it also has an 80-mile range. Today's sale brings its price down to just $15.99, saving you $10 off its usual cost.

Woot generally charges $6 per shipping on every order, though you can score free shipping on all your orders there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to earn free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks, such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.