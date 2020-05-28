It can be an expensive endeavor to upgrade your TV set, especially if you're wanting to slide headfirst into the 4K future. One great way to save money is by going for a refurbished TV, and you can take hundreds off regular retail prices with this one-day sale on factory reconditioned Samsung UHD TVs over at Woot right now. There are several different 65-inch models on sale with prices starting at $919.99. The deals are only available until the end of the day at the latest (and some models have already sold out) so don't miss your chance to snag one of these TVs for less.

Each of these TVs has been refurbished directly by Samsung, and they all come with a 90-day Samsung warranty as well.

The sale includes a few models of the super neat Samsung The Frame TV. This TV has made a name for itself due to its Art Mode, which transforms the TV when it's off into a work of art — art which you've selected. There are hundreds of pieces to choose from including collections from the V&A Museum, the Tate Gallery, and Van Gogh Museum, and the display will refresh as often as you choose. You can even add up to 2GB of your own photos via an app on your phone or simply hook up a flash drive. Prices start at only $1,199.99 for this unique piece of tech.

The most affordable TV is the 65-inch Q7D Series QLED Smart 4K TV at $919.99. It supports 4K HDR as well as Samsung tech that boosts colors and blacks for a clearer, more immersive picture. On the back it has 4 HDMI ports for connecting all your gear, as well as two USB ports.

There are plenty of other TVs on sale, so be sure to check out the whole promotion. all have been reconditioned by Samsung and come with a 90-day warranty. Be sure to get any orders in before the deals expire or sell out.