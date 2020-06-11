If it's time to upgrade your TV to something bigger and better, Woot's one-day sale on 4K Samsung smart TVs has a selection of different models to save on today only that you need to check out. Almost all of the TVs in today's sale are factory reconditioned, and though they may not be brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition. Oftentimes, you can barely tell a difference between the two conditions. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day Samsung warranty with the purchase. Prices start at $439.99, though there's no telling how long these TVs will last so be sure to shop soon; plenty have already sold out.

One of the most affordable models in today's sale is Samsung's 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (NU7000). This factory reconditioned model is now down to $469.99 and features PurColor for more shades of color, Game Mode for optimized gaming with minimal input lag, and Motion Rate 120.

Meanwhile, the Samsung 43-inch The Sero QLED Smart TV (LS05 Series) is the only new model to be found in the group with today's sale offering nearly 20% off its regular price of $2,000. This model is much different than most as it's designed to switch between horizontal and vertical mode for a more suitable way to watch mobile content. It's SmartThings compatible and works with Apple AirPlay 2 as well, while voice control is also possible using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Bixby.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on any order there when you sign in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to earn free shipping on your orders at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks, and more.