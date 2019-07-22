It's happening! Team Rocket is invading Pokémon GO, taking over PokéStops and releasing mysterious Shadow Pokémon throughout the world. While we're still short on many details, it's clear that the Team GO Rocket Invasions event is rolling out. As the event is just now beginning, don't fret if you don't see anything locally yet. It might take some time for the event to be completely available everywhere.

PokéStops that have been taken over by Team Rocket will be quite distinctive, with an "R" floating above them and appearing grayed out from a distance. It appears that you'll be able to purify the Shadow Pokémon that you defeat during these battles but at this time we're not exactly sure how that works.

If you're not even sure where to begin in all this, don't worry, we've got you covered. You can check out our guide on everything you need to know about the Team GO Rocket Invasions event right here. We'll be updating it with everything we learn, now that the event is actually here.

While this major event is happening it's important that you don't forget: you can still fight, find and capture Armored Mewtwo in a Raid battle through the end of the month. So, if you haven't done that yet, be sure to jump in and get it completed. If you're still fairly new to Pokémon GO as a whole, you can check our guide on everything you need to know about the game right here.