Just one hour after hinting that the Legendary Pokémon known as the Swords of Justice would be coming to Pokémon Go soon, Niantic announced that the leader of these Legendary Pokémon, Cobalion would be coming to Legendary Raids starting on November 4, 2019 at 1 PM. Based loosely on the Three Muskateers, Cobalion is a Steel and Fighting type who represents Athos, the oldest and de facto leader of the group. The other three members of the group are Terrakion (a Rock and Fighting type) representing Porthos, the strongest member of the group, Virizion (a Grass and Fighting type) representing Aramis, the feminine and romantic member of the group, and Keldeo (a Water and Fighting type with two formes) representing d'Artagnan, the young new addition to the group.

However, while the announcement from Niantic said two of the other Swords of Justice would be along soon, it stated the group was only a trio. While this suggests that Keldeo has yet to join the Swords of Justice in the Pokémon Go timeline, it could also imply that Keldeo's introduction will be handled in a different manner and time. Classified as a Mythical Pokémon, Keldeo may be handled as a Research Breakthrough or perhaps even in the same way that Regigigas is being introduced in just two days. Regigigas is the culmination of the Colossal trio of Legendary Pokémon (Regirock, Regice and Registeel) and is the first Pokémon that players can buy early access to.

Do you have thoughts on Keldeo's exclusion from the Swords of Justice? Are you just excited to see Cobalion in Legendary Raids? Drop us a comment below and we'll let you know as soon as the next announcement arrives!