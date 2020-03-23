Today, March 23, 2020, Niantic announced more changes coming to Pokémon Go to support social distancing efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. After the success of last week's changes, including the one Poké Coin incense bundle, Pokémon Go players can enjoy the following bonuses:

3x Stardust for the first catch of the day

3x XP for the first catch of the day

Opened Gift cap raised to 30

Held Gift cap raised to 20

More Poké Balls in Gifts

One Poké Coin bundles rotating weekly

Niantic also promised to prioritize updates to gameplay that will make the game more accessible for the many players finding themselves unable to leave their homes nearly as often, or at all. This week's one Poké Coin bundle will be available until Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1 PM PST and contains 100 Poké Balls. Each week, this bundle will be refreshed with more items to help enhance solo gameplay and gameplay from home. For players who have not yet purchased last weeks one Poké Coin bundle of 30 Incense, that bundle is still available but will also be removed from the Poké Shop on March 30. Players are also encouraged to turn on push notifications in the Pokémon Go app settings and to follow Niantic's Help Article for the latest events and updates as Niantic continues to adjust the game to support play during this global health crisis.

