With two weeks almost finished in November, Niantic announced three more events to finish off the month and get December off to a great start. While each of these events is relatively low-key in comparison to the Team Go Rocket Looming in the Shadows event or the Halloween event, all three happening in a relatively short span of time will give players plenty to do in the coming weeks.

The first of these events will be the Supereffective Week. Beginning at 1 PM PST Tuesday, November 19 and running for an entire week, Pokémon that are strong partners to use in battles with Team Go Rocket will spawn more in the wild, show up in more Raids and even be featured in Field Research. Shiny Tentacool will also be introduced to the game and have its numbers ramped up for the week. Bonuses will include:

2x Stardust from Trainer Battles

More Potions and Revives from Pokéstops

Guaranteed Charged TM from three star Raids

Then, from November 26 through December 17, Terrakion will be taking over Legendary Raids. The second of the Swords of Justice, Terrakion will be taking Cobalion's place so if you haven't captured a Cobalion yet, you have a couple more weeks to do so.

Last, but certainly not least, from November 27 through December 2 will be Friend Fest. During this mini-event, players will encounter "family-themed" Pokémon like the Nido lines in the wild and as Research rewards. Bonuses will include:

1/2 Stardust trade cost

2x Special Trades per day

Additional Attack Boost when Raiding with Friends

Sounds like November is going out with a bang!