Today, Niantic announced an upcoming event for Pokémon Go: Throwback Challenge 2020. This new event will take place during the entire month of May, with every week featuring a new set of Timed Research lines which will each only be available for a limited time. These Timed Research lines will each feature eight sets of three tasks, all focused on a specific region. The schedule for the Throwback Challenge is:

Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto Timed Research : Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1 pm until Friday, May 8 at 1 pm local time.

: Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1 pm until Friday, May 8 at 1 pm local time. Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Timed Research : Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1 pm until Friday, May 15 at 1 pm local time.

: Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1 pm until Friday, May 15 at 1 pm local time. Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Timed Research : Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 pm until Friday, May 22 at 1 pm local time.

: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 pm until Friday, May 22 at 1 pm local time. Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Timed Research : Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 pm until Friday, May 29 at 1 pm local time.

: Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 pm until Friday, May 29 at 1 pm local time. Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1 pm until Monday, June 8 at 1 pm local time.

The Throwback Challenge lines will show up in the Today View, and once unlocked, must be completed within a limited time. For players who complete the first four challenges, a special fifth Timed Research line will unlock during the first week of June. Niantic promises that players will be able to complete all of these challenges in an individual setting.

In addition to the numerous rewards offered for each of the sets of tasks, completing all five Research lines will reward players with Rare Candies, an avatar item based on Professor Willow's glassed, and encounters with Genesect, Galarian Meowth, and Galarian Stunfisk. We will be covering each of these challenge weeks in more detail soon! In the meantime, be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!