On January 28, 2020, Niantic announced the beginning of the Pokémon Go Battle League. The Pokémon Go Battle League is an ongoing PVP competition in which players can battle each other to move up in rank and win incredible rewards. The preseason is beginning now with the Great League, and will rotate to the Ultra League on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST. After that, the Master League will be available on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST, and the Great League will be available again on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST. The first season of the Pokémon Go Battle League will begin some time after that.

Entry into the Pokémon Go Battle League will be earned in five battle increments after players walk 5 KM in game. Each set of five battles must be completed before players can walk another 5 KM to earn their next set of battles, so players must remain continually active in the game to keep participating. However, players who have completed at least 2 KM can pay in Poké Coins to gain early access. Premium Raid Passes will also have a use for the Pokémon Go Battle League. They will now be called Premium Battle Passes and, though they can still be used for Raids, they will now be able to get players into the Premium Go Battle League. This Premium track will offer better rewards, as well as require fewer wins to get Pokémon encounters. Rewards for the Go Battle League will include Pikachu Libre and Pikachu Libre avatar items.

So there you have it! The Pokémon Go Battle League is upon us. Trainers are reminded to turn on push notifications so they will get updates as soon as the Go Battle League is available to them. Also, be sure to check out our Pokémon Go player guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!