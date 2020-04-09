Today, Niantic announced the launch of the Pokémon Go Battle League leaderboard. Beginning on April 10, 2020, players will have access to the leaderboard, which will display the top 500 players, including each player's nickname, team, rank, rating, and total number of matches. You have to be at least Rank 7, and any sort of disciplinary actions or inappropriate names will disqualify you, but otherwise, at the end of each day, the top 500 players around the world will be placed on the leaderboard.

To celebrate this launch, Niantic also announced a new type of event. The Go Battle Day is a brand new event which will spotlight one Pokémon in the Go Battle League. This special Pokémon will take over many of the reward encounters from 11 am to 2 pm local time, and grant twice the Stardust for catching. In addition, for the entire day, players can battle up to 20 Go Battle Sets, allowing Trainers up to 100 individual battles. This first Go Battle Day will feature Marill: the Aqua Mouse Pokémon. Marill evolves into Azumarill, a Pokémon that is quite popular in the Great League.

This first Go Battle Day will feature Marill: the Aqua Mouse Pokémon. Marill evolves into Azumarill, a Pokémon that is quite popular in the Great League.