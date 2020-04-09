What you need to know
- Beginning April 10, 2020, Niantic will launch the Pokémon Go Battle League Leaderboard.
- To celebrate the launch, on April 12, the first Pokémon Go Battle Day will be held featuring Marill.
- This new event will reward players with Marill for winning Go Battle League sets, as well as allow up to 20 sets through the day.
Today, Niantic announced the launch of the Pokémon Go Battle League leaderboard. Beginning on April 10, 2020, players will have access to the leaderboard, which will display the top 500 players, including each player's nickname, team, rank, rating, and total number of matches. You have to be at least Rank 7, and any sort of disciplinary actions or inappropriate names will disqualify you, but otherwise, at the end of each day, the top 500 players around the world will be placed on the leaderboard.
To celebrate this launch, Niantic also announced a new type of event. The Go Battle Day is a brand new event which will spotlight one Pokémon in the Go Battle League. This special Pokémon will take over many of the reward encounters from 11 am to 2 pm local time, and grant twice the Stardust for catching. In addition, for the entire day, players can battle up to 20 Go Battle Sets, allowing Trainers up to 100 individual battles. This first Go Battle Day will feature Marill: the Aqua Mouse Pokémon. Marill evolves into Azumarill, a Pokémon that is quite popular in the Great League.
Are you excited for this first Go Battle Day? Do you aim to see your name on the Pokémon Go Battle League leaderboard? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure the check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
We review Kokoon Headphones which are designed to help you relax and sleep
Kokoon Headphones feature active noise cancellation and an accompanying relaxation app. The Kokoon experience may help you get some much-needed relaxation and sleep.
Apple Music's 'Stream Local' initiative will support South African artists
Apple is hosting a 'Stream Local' initiative to support South African artists impacted by the coronavirus.
We review the subtly blingy LAUT OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch
Bring a little bit of sparkle to your wrist, but not too much, with this colorful genuine leather Apple Watch band.
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.