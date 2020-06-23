After a bug in the Pokémon Go Battle League was exploited, leading to at least one player topping the leaderboard seemingly overnight, Niantic disabled all battles a week ago. Now, the bug has been addressed and the Pokémon Go Battle League Season Two has resumed. As a result of the downtime, Season Two will now conclude on July 27, 2020. In addition to extending the season, Niantic has implemented the following changes:

Daily set limits have been increased from five to six for the remainder of the season.

Beginning on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 1 PM PST, rewards for the Pokémon Go Battle League will be boosted.

Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawatt will no longer be reward encounters.

Premium Track rewards will now feature Rare Candy on the fourth win, as opposed to the fifth.

The Pokémon Go Battle League Leaderboard will be disabled until further notice.

Further, Niantic explained briefly how they fixed this particular bug. Now the battle system will completely ignore any sequence of attacks which are not logically possible. This seems to confirm that the issue in question was the Melmetal bug in which Melmetal was able to continue fast attacks while its charged attack was charging.

So there you have it Trainers. Time to get back to battling!