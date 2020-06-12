After numerous reports from Trainers about a potential exploit in the Pokémon Go Battle League following the most recent server maintenance, Niantic has addressed the community and disabled all Pokémon Go Battle League battles until further notices. Although Niantic did not specify what specific exploit it was addressing, YouTuber JRskatr shared a video yesterday showing an exploit he found in which Melmetal is able to use its charged move, Rock Slide far more often, often with only one or two quick attacks instead of the usual five, giving players using Melmetal an extremely unfair advantage. Other players on Twitch have shared videos battling with the same user from JRskatr's video, suggesting that the bug said player was exploiting, allowed his Melmetal to continue using fast attacks while the charged attack was happening. The user in question rose very quickly over the last two days to the top spot on the leaderboard.

In addressing the exploit, Niantic explained its process for handling cheating of any kind within Pokémon Go. Although Niantic has a zero tolerance policy for cheating of any kind, it also has a policy of never commenting on the details of an investigation into specific accounts, and so did not confirm if the Melmetal exploit was a widespread issue, or only a single user. What Niantic could reveal was that its team has been hard at work behind the scenes analyzing how this exploit works, how severe its impact is to gameplay, and how to prevent similar issues in the furture.

