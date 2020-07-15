Previously announced as part of the Niantic Social updates, Pokémon Go now includes Raid Invitations. This feature allows players, regardless of distance, to invite their friends to join in on Raids. One player must be within range in order to invite their friends, and each player at the Gym can invite up to five friends; however, for the time being, players who are joining remotely will do the same damage as if they were in range. As of today, July 15, 2020, this feature is now live for level 40 players. As with many new features in Niantic games, it will be gradually rolled out by level, but if previous features are any indicator, we can expect that all players will have access to Raid Invitations within the next day or two.

Raid Invitations are just one of the many new features Niantic has implemented in recent months to make its games more accessible for players who are social distancing and unable to travel due to the global pandemic. It works with the new Niantic Social tab, which allows players to see if their friends are online. If players have push notifications turned on, they will receive a notification when they're invited to a Raid, so make sure you have this option selected.

Are you excited to be able to Raid again with friends you cannot see right now? Have you already started sending out invitations? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!