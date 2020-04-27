As it continues to adapt to the current health crisis, Niantic took to Twitter to announce the roll out of Remote Raid Battle Passes. Beginning today, April 27, 2020, level 40 trainers can now use Remote Raid Battle Passes to participate in any Raid Battles on their map, regardless of proximity. Raid Battles, one of the best ways to catch powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go, have been largely inaccessible to players around the world who are shelter in place or otherwise social distancing. Even with the recent expansion of gym proximity, many players simply are not close enough to participate in Raid Battles without leaving their homes. By allowing players to participate in any Raid Battle on their map, Niantic aims to make this feature playable once again. While these passes have been developed to help during the current health crisis, Niantic has also assured that Remote Raid Battle Passes are here to stay; although they will be adjusted in the future to lessen the impact of remote players.

These new Remote Raid Battle Passes are available three for 250 PokéCoins. Currently, there is also a one time special bundle in the PokéShop that includes three Remote Raid Battle Passes for one PokéCoin. These passes are only available to level 40 players for now, but like many of Pokémon Go's new features, this feature will slowly be rolled out to more players.

Are you excited for the chance to get back to Raid Battles? Have you already begun to use Remote Raid Battle Passes?