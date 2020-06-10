The Legendary Eon Duo will be soaring back into Raids in Pokémon Go for a four day weekend. Beginning this Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8 AM local time, Legendary Dragon and Psychic types Latias and Latios will return to Five Star Raids. Players will have until 10 PM Monday, June 15 to challenge these two before they disappear from Raids once again. Both have the potential to be shiny and, as Dragon type Pokémon, they make for great counters against the newest Legendary Raid Pokémon, Zekrom. First introduced in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Latias and Latios are a powerful pair who are extremely intelligent and capable of telepathic communication with Pokémon Trainers.

The pair are weak against Bug, Ghost, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy types, so prepare your team with Dragons like Rayquaza, Salamence, and Dragonite, Fairy types like Gardevoir and Togekiss, or Ice types like Mamoswine. You can even double up with the Ghost and Dragon type Giratina to hit extra hard. Make sure to stock up on Remote Raid Passes and you'll be able to challenge any Raid on the map.

Are you excited for another chance at catching the Eon Duo? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!