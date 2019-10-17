While the Pokémon Go Halloween event has only just begun, thanks to the folks over at Serebii.net you can already prepare for this year's limited time special research, A Spooky Message 2019.

Like with last year's special research, A Spooky Message 2018, players will have the chance to encounter the forbidden Pokémon, Spiritomb. If you still have last year's research sitting in limbo, the next two weeks are the perfect time to complete it since the necessary Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon will be boosted for the Halloween event.

Like last year, this year's special research is only three steps. Before you get too excited though, the first two steps are pretty involved. Fortunately, we're here to help.

Step One: So many berries!

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon for a reward to get an encounter with Litwick.

Make eight Great throws for a reward of 1,080 XP.

Use 108 berries to help catch Pokémon for a rewarded encouter with Sableye.

While those 108 berries may seem daunting, keep in mind that these three tasks can be completed simultaneously and every berry used while trying to catch a Pokémon counts, even if you use multiple on a single Pokémon. Once you complete all three tasks, you will be rewarded with 10 Pokéballs, 1,080 Stardust and eight Silver Pinap Berries.

Step Two: So many Pokémon!

Catch 10 Dark type Pokémon for a rewarded encounter with Yamask.

Spin eight Pokéstops you haven't visited before for a reward of 1,080 XP (hint: these Pokéstops will have a gray ring around them!).

Catch 108 Pokémon for an encounter with Spiritomb.

While this is the most time intensive step, these tasks can be done simultaneously and with the boosted spawn rates for the Halloween event, this is the perfect time to complete them. Once you've finished all three tasks, you will be rewarded with another 10 Pokéballs, another 1,080 Stardust and eight Golden Razz Berries.

Step Three: Wait, I already have Spiritomb, now what?

Claim reward of 1,080 XP.

Claim reward of 1,080 XP.

Claim reward of 1,080 XP.

While the third step seems unnecessary given that there aren't actual tasks involved, the 3,240 XP for nothing is a nice reward after having used so many berries and caught so many Pokémon. On top of that, once you've claimed all three rewards, you'll be given another 1,080 Stardust and 18 Spiritomb candies to begin powering up your forbidden Pokémon!

Have any questions? Just want to show off your Spiritomb? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Halloween event coverage!