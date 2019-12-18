What you need to know
- Niantic began rolling out the new Buddy Adventure feature to level 40 Pokémon Go players on December 18, 2019.
- Within half an hour, the feature expanded to level 30 and higher players.
- Lauded as the biggest and most collaborative feature to come to Pokémon Go yet, Buddy Adventure offers new ways to interact with your Pokémon.
Update: This feature is now live for all players level 2 or higher.
Just before 4 PM EST on December 18, 2019, Niantic announced that Buddy Adventure, the latest feature for Pokémon Go had gone live for level 40 players. Within half an hour, another announcement went up letting players level 30 and higher know that they too could try out the new feature. Lauded as the most ambitious and collaborative update to come to Pokémon Go, the Buddy Adventure feature promises to make it feel like your Pokémon is actually there with you in the real world. Although the Buddy Adventure feature was not expected to arrive until 2020, Niantic has been tweeting about it frequently in the past couple days and shared a Dev Insight yesterday, giving players a look behind the minds creating this ambitious new feature.
If you're level 30 or higher, Buddy Adventure should be available on your Pokémon Go account now. Log in, pick a Pokémon, and start adventuring in a brand new way. If you're not quite level 30, the Buddy Adventure feature will be available soon, but until then, you can still watch the trailer to see what excitement awaits.
As soon as Buddy Adventure becomes available for everyone, we'll be the first to let you know. Drop us a comment below letting us know who you plan to take out on your first Buddy Adventure and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides!
