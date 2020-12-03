To celebrate the release of the latest Pokémon Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, Niantic has announced a new event coming to Pokémon Go beginning Monday, December 14, 2020. Centered around a Timed Research line, Jesse and James will guide Trainers through the research tasks to earn an encounter with a Shiny Celebi - previously unavailable in Pokémon Go. The infamous Team Rocket duo will also be taking to the skies in their Meowth hot air balloon once again, this time with a new line up of Shadow Pokémon. There will be free Avatar Style items based on Jesse and James' outfits from Secrets of the Jungle available in the PokéShop.

Alongside this event, Explorer Pikachu will make its Pokémon Go debut. Explorer Pikachu will be available for one week only, so make sure to catch yours before December 21. Other Pokémon featured in Secrets of the Jungle will be appearing more frequently through Thursday, December 17.

The following Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild:

Hoothoot

Nuzleaf

Drilbur

Cottonee

Dwebble

Durant

The following Pokémon will be appearing more in Raids:

Lickitung

Mawile

Flygon

Rufflet

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

Igglybuff

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Bonsly

Rufflet

Shiny Durant and Shiny Rufflet will also be making their Pokémon Go debut. Last, but not least, Jesse and James will be appearing much more frequently on Friday, December 25, from 8AM through 10PM local time.

Are you excited for another chance to battle Jesse and James? Or are you over the moon for the chance at a Shiny Celebi? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!