What you need to know
- Pokémon Go will host an event celebrating the new Pokémon Move: Secrets of the Jungle.
- Beginning on Monday, December 14, 2020, Jesse and James will return to Pokémon Go.
- Trainers will also be able to complete Timed Research to catch a Shiny Celebi.
- Explorer Pikachu and other Pokémon from the movie will also be appearing in Pokémon Go.
To celebrate the release of the latest Pokémon Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, Niantic has announced a new event coming to Pokémon Go beginning Monday, December 14, 2020. Centered around a Timed Research line, Jesse and James will guide Trainers through the research tasks to earn an encounter with a Shiny Celebi - previously unavailable in Pokémon Go. The infamous Team Rocket duo will also be taking to the skies in their Meowth hot air balloon once again, this time with a new line up of Shadow Pokémon. There will be free Avatar Style items based on Jesse and James' outfits from Secrets of the Jungle available in the PokéShop.
Alongside this event, Explorer Pikachu will make its Pokémon Go debut. Explorer Pikachu will be available for one week only, so make sure to catch yours before December 21. Other Pokémon featured in Secrets of the Jungle will be appearing more frequently through Thursday, December 17.
The following Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild:
- Hoothoot
- Nuzleaf
- Drilbur
- Cottonee
- Dwebble
- Durant
The following Pokémon will be appearing more in Raids:
- Lickitung
- Mawile
- Flygon
- Rufflet
The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:
Shiny Durant and Shiny Rufflet will also be making their Pokémon Go debut. Last, but not least, Jesse and James will be appearing much more frequently on Friday, December 25, from 8AM through 10PM local time.
Are you excited for another chance to battle Jesse and James? Or are you over the moon for the chance at a Shiny Celebi? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Review: DJI's Pocket 2 is my perfect external camera
With the Pocket 2, you can head for the hills and leave your SLR camera behind, while still capturing high-quality video and photos.
OmniFocus 3.11 for Mac brings iOS widgets to macOS Big Sur
Now you can see your tasks from Notification Center without having to open OmniFocus.
Apple VP Deirdre O’Brien talks adjusting Apple Retail during the pandemic
O'Brien talked about the company's experience in adapting its business to the pandemic at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech virtual conference.
Revisit some great games from last generation
The Nintendo Switch has amassed a great collection of games, partly due to some very excellent ports of older WiiU games. Here are the best Wii U ports