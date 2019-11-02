What you need to know
- On November 2, 2019 from 11 AM to 7 PM local time, players can use paid tickets to access Special Research.
- Tickets and Special Research do not expire but will be much easier to complete during this window.
- Upon completion, players will have the chance to catch Regigigas.
It has finally arrived. The much hyped first paid only global event for Pokémon Go is here. Announced in October 2019, a Colossal Discovery is a set of Special Research players can purchase to have an early encounter the Legendary titan, Regigigas. Leader of the Regi titans, Regigigas is a Normal type Pokémon who will be coming to EX Raids later this month but for today only, players who purchase a ticket for cash only can activate a set of Special Research that will allow them to encounter Regigigas early. These tickets cost $7.99 in your local currency (no Pokécoins!) and can only be purchased through today. Once purchased, it does not expire but completing the Special Research tasks will be much easier during the event window today.
Thanks to Reddit, we now know what those Research tasks entail:
Step One
- Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid: 3,000 XP
- Catch 7 Rock Type Pokemon: Cranidos
- Evolve 7 Rock Type Pokemon: Tyranitar
Rewards: x3 Golden Razz Berry, x3,000 Stardust, and x10 Great Ball
Step Two
- Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid: 3,000 XP
- Catch 7 Ice Type Pokemon: Lapras (can be shiny)
- Evolve 7 Ice Type Pokemon: Abomasnow
Rewards: Sinnoh Stone, x3,000 Stardust, and x10 Great Ball
Step Three
- Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid: 3,000 XP
- Catch 7 Steel Type Pokemon: Shieldon
- Evolve 7 Steel Type Pokemon: Steelix
Rewards: Unova Stone, x3,000 Stardust, and x10 Great Ball
Step Four
- Take a snapshot of a Regirock: 3,000 XP
- Take a snapshot of Regice: 3,000 XP
- Take a snapshot of Registeel: 3,000 XP
Rewards: Exclusive Avatar Pose, Regigigas and x10 Candy
That's a lot of work for an eight hour window but also some amazing rewards. We don't know when the Regi trio will return to Raids so if you plan on doing this Special Research, today is your best bet!
Will you be doing the Colossal Discovery Special Research today? Do you have any questions? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Pokémon Go guides!
