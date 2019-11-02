It has finally arrived. The much hyped first paid only global event for Pokémon Go is here. Announced in October 2019, a Colossal Discovery is a set of Special Research players can purchase to have an early encounter the Legendary titan, Regigigas. Leader of the Regi titans, Regigigas is a Normal type Pokémon who will be coming to EX Raids later this month but for today only, players who purchase a ticket for cash only can activate a set of Special Research that will allow them to encounter Regigigas early. These tickets cost $7.99 in your local currency (no Pokécoins!) and can only be purchased through today. Once purchased, it does not expire but completing the Special Research tasks will be much easier during the event window today.

Thanks to Reddit, we now know what those Research tasks entail:

Step One

Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid: 3,000 XP

Catch 7 Rock Type Pokemon: Cranidos

Evolve 7 Rock Type Pokemon: Tyranitar

Rewards: x3 Golden Razz Berry, x3,000 Stardust, and x10 Great Ball

Step Two

Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid: 3,000 XP

Catch 7 Ice Type Pokemon: Lapras (can be shiny)

Evolve 7 Ice Type Pokemon: Abomasnow

Rewards: Sinnoh Stone, x3,000 Stardust, and x10 Great Ball

Step Three

Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid: 3,000 XP

Catch 7 Steel Type Pokemon: Shieldon

Evolve 7 Steel Type Pokemon: Steelix

Rewards: Unova Stone, x3,000 Stardust, and x10 Great Ball

Step Four

Take a snapshot of a Regirock: 3,000 XP

Take a snapshot of Regice: 3,000 XP

Take a snapshot of Registeel: 3,000 XP

Rewards: Exclusive Avatar Pose, Regigigas and x10 Candy

That's a lot of work for an eight hour window but also some amazing rewards. We don't know when the Regi trio will return to Raids so if you plan on doing this Special Research, today is your best bet!

Will you be doing the Colossal Discovery Special Research today? Do you have any questions? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Pokémon Go guides!