Every month Pokémon Go delivers a Community Day where you can encounter a special Pokémon in the wild. These are often less common Pokémon and you can snag extra experience and new moves for them by catching them during the event. This month you'll be able to find Mudkip on July 21, 2019.

In July the Community Day event is going to run from 4pm-7pm. During that time you'll be able to find more Mudkips than usual and get a 3x multiplier for catch XP. Additionally, there are also three-hour lures during the event. There is even an exclusive move that your Mudkip can learn, but for now, it isn't being revealed.

Just remember that Fast TMs and Charged TMs will not grant exclusive moves during Community Day. In order to snag the exclusive moves, you'll need to catch or evolve Mudkip during the event hours. Thankfully this will be particularly easy since Mudkips will be all over the place during the event. If you want to make sure that you have enough Pokéballs to capture every Mudkip you come across then try checking out local parks that have a large number of Pokéstops. You might even meet some new Trainers when you do.

If you haven't participated in a Community Day event before, they're a great way to meet other players and enjoy the game in a less solitary environment. You can often find Community Day meetups through social media, or by searching for your city plus Pokémon Go. While Niantic doesn't have a hand in the Trainers who all join up for Community Day it can be a great way to make new friends while doing what you already love: catching Pokémon.