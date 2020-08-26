Niantic announced the events for September 2020 in Pokémon Go and it's going to be a busy month! Most exciting among the news is four Legendary Pokémon coming to Five Star Raids this month:

As previously announced, from Friday, August 21, 2020 through Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 1 PM PST, Heatran will be available.

Then, beginning on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 1 PM PST until to Friday, September 18, 2020, Cresselia will be available.

From Friday, September 18, 2020 through Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1 PM PST, Articuno will be available.

Then, from Friday, September 25, 2020 through Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1 PM PST, Zapdos will be available.

Almost as exciting, Victini will be featured in the Special Research: Investigate a Mysterious Energy. This Special Research will be the first opportunity for Players who did not participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2020 to encounter the Mythical Victory Pokémon, Victini. For players who already completed Rocket Straight to Victory, completing this Special Research will reward extra Victini candy.

Additionally, the Research Reward Breakthrough Encounter Pokémon for September will be Alolan Raichu, who can now be Shiny. The Spotlight Hours were also announced and will include:

Tuesday, September 1 will feature Eevee and double Catch XP.

Tuesday, September 8 will feature Houndour and double Catch Candy.

Tuesday, September 15 will feature Tentacool and double Transfer Candy.

Tuesday, September 22 will feature Spearow and double Evolve XP.

Tuesday, September 29 will feature Skitty and double Catch Stardust.

A Go Battle Night Event will also be held on Thursday, September 24, from 6 PM to midnight local time. During this Event, Trainers will receive double Stardust for battling in the Go Battle League and be allowed to complete 20 sets, as opposed to the normal five.

Last, but not least, Jessie and James will be blasting off for good on September 30, 2020. If you've yet to spot their Meowth hot air balloon you have until the end of the month to challenge them.

Are you excited for all this Pokémon news? Which of the Legendary Raids are you most excited to encounter? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!