Niantic announced today that starting tomorrow it will kick off a week long Evolution themed event in Pokémon Go. The Evolution Eleganza will begin at 1 PM PST on December 5, 2019. During the week, Pokémon that evolve in unique ways will be appearing more often in the wild, in raids, and in Field Research. We can expect to see Pokémon who use evolution items, like Onix and Roselia, Pokémon who have different evolutions based on gender, like Burmy, and Pokémon who have multiple means of evolving, like Eevee, showing up in the wild. Raids will include Lickitung, Scyther, Togetic, and Ralts. Two km Eggs will be more common and will have the chance to hatch Tyrogue, Feebas, Burmy, and Happiny. Event-specific Field Research tasks that reward Evolution items, which can help you evolve certain Pokémon, will also be available. The event will also be the first time Shiny Burmy is available in Pokémon Go.

Midway through the week, there will be three hours of special Raids featuring the original Gen I Starter Pokémon. Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle will be taking over One Star Raids. Ivysaur, Wartortle, and Charmeleon will be taking over Two Star Raids. And Blastoise, Charizard and Venasaur will be taking over Four Star Raids. In addition, players can receive up to five free Raid Passes from PokéStop spins during the event period. These Raid Passes can only be picked up one at a time and will only be available from 11 AM local time til 2 PM local time.

Other bonuses available during the week will include:

Lure Modules will last one hour for the duration of the event.

Double XP when evolving Pokémon.

Evolution items from raids.

Questions, comments or thoughts? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go Guides,