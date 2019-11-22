Today, Niantic announced it will be expanding maximum storage capacity in Pokémon Go. Players can now expand their Pokémon storage up to 3,000 Pokémon and they can expand their backpack to hold up to 2,500 items. Each expansion of 50 items or Pokémon will still cost 200 Pokécoins. Players begin the game with 300 Pokémon slots and a backpack that can hold 350 items, so fully expanding their Pokémon storage and Backpacks will cost well over $100 in Pokécoins, but for people who have been playing Pokémon Go since the start, and have been earning their daily Pokécoins, it's not all that unreasonable.

Despite the cost involved, many players have already taken to Twitter in response to the announcement, celebrating the update. The Pokémon games have always had the mantra of "Gotta catch 'em all!" and hopefully this will help players do just that!

