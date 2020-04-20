Niantic took to Twitter today to announce that the current Legendary Raid boss, Landorus will be sticking around a bit longer. Originally scheduled to leave raids tomorrow, Landorus, also known as the Abundance Pokémon and the Guardian of the Fields, is a Legendary Pokémon originally found in the Gen V Unova Region. It is the master of the Forces of Nature Trio, which also includes Tornadus and Thundurus, having put a stop to their destructive ways and replacing their storms with bountiful crops all throughout the region. Landorus is a Ground and Flying type with two different formes, although only its Incarnate forme is available in Pokémon Go right now. Trainers will have one more week to capture this Legendary Pokémon, whose time in Legendary encounters will end on April 28, 2020 at 1 PM PST.

In addition to extending Landorus' time in raids, the next one PokéCoin bundle has also arrived. For the next week, players will be able to purchase 50 Great Balls from the PokéShop for just one PokéCoin. Hopefully this extra week and generous supply of Great Balls will be enough to Trainers to capture plenty of the Abundance Pokémon!

