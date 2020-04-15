What you need to know
- The first Incense Day will be help on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.
- During the event, Incense will attract Water, Fire, Grass, Psychic, Bug, and Ground type Pokémon, each during its own hour.
- Incense will also attract Sentret throughout the event with the chance of being Shiny.
In addition to announcing new features to make Pokémon Go easier to play remotely, Niantic announced a new type of event coming to Pokémon Go: Incense Day. The first Incense Day will be held this Sunday, April 19, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. During each of these six hours, incense will attract a different type of Pokémon.
- Water type Pokémon will show up from 11 AM to noon with an increased chance of Clamperl.
- Fire type Pokémon will show up from noon to 1 PM with an increased chance of Litwick.
- Grass type Pokémon will show up from 1 to 2 with an increased chance of Ferroseed.
- Psychic type Pokémon will show up from 2 to 3 with an increased chance of Gothita.
- Bug type Pokémon will show up from 3 to 4 with an increased chance of Joltik.
- Ground type Pokémon will show up from 4 to 5 pm with an increased chance of Drilbur.
In addition to Incense attracting specific types of Pokémon, there will also be an event exclusive one PokéCoin bundle in the PokéShop, and until further notice, Incense will last for an entire hour.
Are you excited for this brand new event? Which Pokémon type are you most excited to catch? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
