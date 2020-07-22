Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is almost here. Beginning on Saturday, July 25, 2020, Trainers around the world will have two full days featuring over 70 species of Pokémon, two Special Research lines, and plenty of global challenges. Although many of the details of this event won't be released until launch, Niantic has provided some fun to lead up to the event.

Trainers can dowload the Pokémon Go Fest 2020 Print at Home kit featuring nine different activities and decor items, including life size art of all three Team Leaders and Professor Willow, and papercraft PokéBalls, gifts, and Pikachu visors. These items are free to download, but will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to get yours soon!

Niantic has also launched the Virtual Team Lounges. Featuring a separate lounge for each of the three teams: Instinct, Mystic, and Valor, these lounges will feature live content beginning on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2 PM PST and will continue to provide behind the scenes, developer insights, contests, and more throughout the event. Players will be able to engage with each other through these virtual spaces as well.

Are you excited to join your fellow Pokémon Trainers in Virtual Team Lounges during Pokémon Go Fest 2020? Have you downloaded your Print at Home kit yet?