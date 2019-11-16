Pokémon Go players in New Zealand were met with quite the surprise when, following the completion of November's Community Day, most Gyms were taken over by Galarian variant Weezing Raids. This new version of Weezing, introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield, had been discovered by dataminers back in October but had not been officially acknowledged by Niantic. Four hours later, Niantic announced that the Galarian variant Weezing would be featured in a Raid hour immediately following November's Community Day. While Community Day still has not begun in some time zones, this annoucment did not arrive until well after the Raid hour had already finished for certain parts of the world. This incident is one of many in which official announcements are not made until after a new feature or event has been implemented, something that has been a growing point of contention for Pokémon Go players. The tweet announcing this Raid hour was followed up immediately with comments from players in New Zealand and Australia complaining about the lack of notice that resulted in many players missing out entirely.

Immediately following the announcement, another tweet was posted announcing that Galarian themed clothes are now available in the Pokémon Go Style Shop. While players expected some crossover to celebrate Pokémon Sword and Shield, the lateness of the announcements has confused and frustrated many.

