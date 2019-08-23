Pokémon Go Niantic has officially revealed that it is bringing Pokemon from the fifth generation of games -- Pokemon Black, White, Black 2, and White 2 -- to Pokemon Go. That means over 150 Pokemon originally found in the Unova region will gradually trickle into the game over the coming months. Fortunately, Gen 5 Pokemon are considerably less complicated than those from past generations, so there's far less prep you need to do to be ready for the new Pokemon onslaught.

Which Pokémon from Gen 5 can you catch in Pokémon Go right now?

At the moment, no Generation 5 Pokemon are available in Pokemon Go -- but that's going to change very soon. Niantic has confirmed that the first wave of Unova Pokemon will appear in the game on September 16 as part of its Ultra series of events. And all of them will also have their Shiny forms available! The following Pokemon will be available from that date: Patrat - Normal Watchog - Normal Lillipup - Normal Herdier - Normal Stoutland - Normal Klink - Steel (RAID) Klang - Steel Klinklang - Steel What has Pokémon Go said about Gen 5?

Week 3: A Unova Unveiling All your research has paid off! Professor Willow has informed us that some Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region are now appearing in the world of Pokémon GO! Date + Time September 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. to September 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT Features Mewtwo with the special move Psystrike will be available to challenge in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Mewtwo! Need a good team to take on Mewtwo? Other Pokémon appearing in raids will help you build a good team to challenge the Genetic Pokémon. The Gear Pokémon Klink, originally discovered in Unova, will also appear in raids. You might even encounter a Shiny Klink! You may also find Shiny Patrat and Shiny Lillipup!

Which Gen 1-4 Pokemon have new evolutions in Gen 5?

Surprise! None of them! Gen 5 is all brand new Pokemon, none of which evolve into or from previously-existing Pokemon. This is a pretty major distinction from Gens 2 and 4, which added both new evolutionary forms and baby forms to the mix as well as the introduction of Sinnoh Stones to make certain forms of Pokemon evolve. However, it's unlikely we'll see anything like that from this new generation, as just about everything should be able to be evolved from new, catchable Pokemon using candies. What are all the new Pokémon coming in Gen 5? Victini - Psychic/Fire

Snivy - Grass

Servine - Grass

Serperior - Grass

Tepig - Fire

Pignite - Fire/Fighting

Emboar - Fire/Fighting

Oshawatt - Water

Dewott - Water

Samurott - Water

Patrat - Normal

Watchog - Normal

Lillipup - Normal

Herdier - Normal

Stoutland - Normal

Purrloin - Dark

Liepard - Dark

Pansage - Grass

Simisage - Grass

Pansear - Fire

Simisear - Fire

Panpour - Water

Simipour - Water

Munna - Psychic

Musharna - Psychic

Pidove - Normal/Flying

Tranquill - Normal/Flying

Unfezant - Normal/Flying

Blitzle - Electric

Zebstrika - Electric

Roggenrola - Rock

Boldore - Rock

Gigalith - Rock

Woobat - Psychic/Flying

Swoobat - Psychic/Flying -. Drilbur - Ground

Excadrill - Ground/Steel

Audino - Normal

Timburr - Fighting

Gurdurr - Fighting

Conkeldurr - Fighting

Tympole - Water

Palpitoad - Water/Ground

Seismitoad - Water/Ground

Throh - Fighting

Sawk - Fighting

Sewaddle - Bug/Grass

Dwadloon - Bug/Grass

Leavanny - Bug/Grass

Venipede - Bug/Poison

Whirlipede - Bug/Poison

Scolipede - Bug/Poison

Cottonee - Grass

Whimsicott - Grass

Petilil - Grass

Lilligant - Grass

Basculin - Water

Sandile - Ground/Dark

Krokorok - Ground/Dark

Krookodile - Ground/Dark

Darumaka - Fire

Darmanitan - Fire

Maractus - Grass

Dwebble - Bug/Rock

Crustle - Bug/Rock

Scraggy - Dark/Fighting

Scrafty - Dark/Fighting

Sigilyph - Psychic/Flying

Yamask - Ghost

Cofagrigus - Ghost

Tirtouga - Water/Rock

Carracosta - Water/Rock

Archen - Rock/Flying

Archeops - Rock/Flying

Trubbish - Poison

Garbodor - Poison

Zorua - Dark

Zoroark - Dark

Minccino - Normal

Cinccino - Normal

Gothita - Psychic

Gothorita - Psychic

Gothitelle - Psychic

Solosis - Psychic

Duosion - Psychic

Reuniclus - Psychic

Ducklett - Water/Flying

Swanna - Water/Flying

Vanillite - Ice

Vanillish - Ice

Vanilluxe - Ice

Deerling - Normal/Grass

Sawsbuck - Normal/Grass

Emolga - Electric/Flying

Karrablast - Bug

Escavalier - Bug/Steel

Foongus - Grass/Poison

Amoonguss - Grass/Poison

Frillish - Water/Ghost

Jellicent - Water/Ghost

Alomomola - Water

Joltik - Bug/Electric

Galvantula - Bug/Electric

Ferroseed - Grass/Steel

Ferrothorn - Grass/Steel

Klink - Steel

Klang - Steel

Klinklang - Steel

Tynamo - Electric

Eelektrik - Electric

Eelektross - Electric

Elgyem - Psychics

Beheeyem - Psychic

Litwick - Ghost/Fire

Lampent - Ghost/Fire

Chandelure - Ghost/Fire

Axew - Dragon

Fraxure - Dragon

Haxorus - Dragon

Cubchoo - Ice

Beartic - Ice

Cryogonal - Ice

Shelmet - Bug

Accelgor - Bug

Stunfisk - Ground/Electric

Mienfoo - Fighting

Mienshao - Fighting

Druddigon - Dragon

Golett - Ground/Ghost

Golurk - Ground/Ghost

Pawniard - Dark/Steel

Bisharp - Dark/Steel

Bouffalant - Normal

Rufflet - Normal/Flying

Braviary - Normal/Flying

Vullaby - Dark/Flying

Mandibuzz - Dark/Flying

Heatmor - Fire

Durant - Bug/Steel

Deino - Dark/Dragon

Zweilous - Dark/Dragon

Hydreigon - Dark/Dragon -Larvesta - Bug/Fire

Volcarona - Bug/Fire

Cobalion - Steel/Fighting

Terrakion - Rock/Fighting

Virizion - Grass/Fighting

Tornadus - Flying

Thundurus - Electric/Flying

Reshiram - Dragon/Fire

Zekrom - Dragon/Electric

Landorus - Ground/Flying

Kyurem - Dragon/Ice

Keldeo - Water/Fighting

Meloetta - Normal/Psychic or Normal/Fighting

Genesect - Bug/Steel Who are the Gen 5 starters?

Like the generations before it, Gen 5 has a set of three "starter" Pokemon that trainers in Pokemon Black, White, Black 2, and White 2 could choose to begin their Pokemon journey with. In Pokemon Go, you aren't gifted any of them for free, but there will likely be special events centered around them. These Pokemon are: Grass : Snivy > Servine > Serperior

: Snivy > Servine > Serperior Fire : Tepig > Pignite > Emboar

: Tepig > Pignite > Emboar Water: Oshawott > Dewott > Samurott Will there be any unusual ways to obtain new Pokemon in Gen 5? At the moment, we don't know. However, there are some Pokemon in this generation that had unusual factors related to their forms or evolution in the DS games, so it would make sense if they had something special about how they worked in Pokemon Go. The following Pokemon have unusual evolutions or forms that Pokemon Go may need to account for: Unfezant : Evolving from Tranquill (which evolves from Pidove), this Pokemon has different visual forms based on its gender and may learn different moves. It's likely to evolve based on its gender in Pokemon Go as well since that's already a mechanic

: Evolving from Tranquill (which evolves from Pidove), this Pokemon has different visual forms based on its gender and may learn different moves. It's likely to evolve based on its gender in Pokemon Go as well since that's already a mechanic Audino : Audino doesn't evolve into or from anything else, but it's worth noting here as in the games it was known for providing an enormous amount of EXP to trainers who defeated it in battle. It's possible we see a similar mechanic with Audino in terms of Stardust or similar in Pokemon Go.

: Audino doesn't evolve into or from anything else, but it's worth noting here as in the games it was known for providing an enormous amount of EXP to trainers who defeated it in battle. It's possible we see a similar mechanic with Audino in terms of Stardust or similar in Pokemon Go. Darmanitan : Darmanitan evolves normally from Darumaka, but in the games, it has an additional "Zen Mode" form it takes when its HP gets low, which increases its power and ability to take hits. It is unknown how this will appear in Pokemon Go.

: Darmanitan evolves normally from Darumaka, but in the games, it has an additional "Zen Mode" form it takes when its HP gets low, which increases its power and ability to take hits. It is unknown how this will appear in Pokemon Go. Deerling and Sawsbuck : Pokemon Black and White were the first Pokemon games to introduce seasons, and Deerling and Sawsbuck changed their appearance and the power of one of their moves based on the season. It is unknown if Pokemon Go will make use of seasons in a similar way, or if these Pokemon will change appearance based on another factor, such as the weather or region.

: Pokemon Black and White were the first Pokemon games to introduce seasons, and Deerling and Sawsbuck changed their appearance and the power of one of their moves based on the season. It is unknown if Pokemon Go will make use of seasons in a similar way, or if these Pokemon will change appearance based on another factor, such as the weather or region. Frillish and Jellicent : In the games, Frillish and Jellicent took on different colorings based on their gender. It is likely that this will be the same in Pokemon Go.

: In the games, Frillish and Jellicent took on different colorings based on their gender. It is likely that this will be the same in Pokemon Go. Meloetta : Meloetta is a legendary Pokemon that has a second form it activates in the games by using the move Relic Song in battle. It is unknown how this will work in Pokemon Go.

: Meloetta is a legendary Pokemon that has a second form it activates in the games by using the move Relic Song in battle. It is unknown how this will work in Pokemon Go. Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus : These three legendary Pokemon have two forms known as Incarnate and Therian forms. It is unknown how they will swap between them in Pokemon Go.

: These three legendary Pokemon have two forms known as Incarnate and Therian forms. It is unknown how they will swap between them in Pokemon Go. Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem: In Black 2 and White 2, Kyurem could fuse with either Reshiram or Zekrom to obtain a new form that gained the powers of either. It is unknown how this will work in Pokemon Go. Who are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon of Gen 5?