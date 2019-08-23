Pokémon Go Niantic has officially revealed that it is bringing Pokemon from the fifth generation of games -- Pokemon Black, White, Black 2, and White 2 -- to Pokemon Go. That means over 150 Pokemon originally found in the Unova region will gradually trickle into the game over the coming months. Fortunately, Gen 5 Pokemon are considerably less complicated than those from past generations, so there's far less prep you need to do to be ready for the new Pokemon onslaught.
Which Pokémon from Gen 5 can you catch in Pokémon Go right now?
At the moment, no Generation 5 Pokemon are available in Pokemon Go -- but that's going to change very soon. Niantic has confirmed that the first wave of Unova Pokemon will appear in the game on September 16 as part of its Ultra series of events. And all of them will also have their Shiny forms available!
The following Pokemon will be available from that date:
What has Pokémon Go said about Gen 5?
Week 3: A Unova Unveiling All your research has paid off! Professor Willow has informed us that some Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region are now appearing in the world of Pokémon GO!
Date + Time September 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. to September 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT
Features Mewtwo with the special move Psystrike will be available to challenge in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Mewtwo! Need a good team to take on Mewtwo? Other Pokémon appearing in raids will help you build a good team to challenge the Genetic Pokémon. The Gear Pokémon Klink, originally discovered in Unova, will also appear in raids. You might even encounter a Shiny Klink! You may also find Shiny Patrat and Shiny Lillipup!
Which Gen 1-4 Pokemon have new evolutions in Gen 5?
Surprise! None of them! Gen 5 is all brand new Pokemon, none of which evolve into or from previously-existing Pokemon. This is a pretty major distinction from Gens 2 and 4, which added both new evolutionary forms and baby forms to the mix as well as the introduction of Sinnoh Stones to make certain forms of Pokemon evolve. However, it's unlikely we'll see anything like that from this new generation, as just about everything should be able to be evolved from new, catchable Pokemon using candies.
What are all the new Pokémon coming in Gen 5?
- Victini - Psychic/Fire
- Snivy - Grass
- Servine - Grass
- Serperior - Grass
- Tepig - Fire
- Pignite - Fire/Fighting
- Emboar - Fire/Fighting
- Oshawatt - Water
- Dewott - Water
- Samurott - Water
- Purrloin - Dark
- Liepard - Dark
- Pansage - Grass
- Simisage - Grass
- Pansear - Fire
- Simisear - Fire
- Panpour - Water
- Simipour - Water
- Munna - Psychic
- Musharna - Psychic
- Pidove - Normal/Flying
- Tranquill - Normal/Flying
- Unfezant - Normal/Flying
- Blitzle - Electric
- Zebstrika - Electric
- Roggenrola - Rock
- Boldore - Rock
- Gigalith - Rock
- Woobat - Psychic/Flying
- Swoobat - Psychic/Flying -. Drilbur - Ground
- Excadrill - Ground/Steel
- Audino - Normal
- Timburr - Fighting
- Gurdurr - Fighting
- Conkeldurr - Fighting
- Tympole - Water
- Palpitoad - Water/Ground
- Seismitoad - Water/Ground
- Throh - Fighting
- Sawk - Fighting
- Sewaddle - Bug/Grass
- Dwadloon - Bug/Grass
- Leavanny - Bug/Grass
- Venipede - Bug/Poison
- Whirlipede - Bug/Poison
- Scolipede - Bug/Poison
- Cottonee - Grass
- Whimsicott - Grass
- Petilil - Grass
- Lilligant - Grass
- Basculin - Water
- Sandile - Ground/Dark
- Krokorok - Ground/Dark
- Krookodile - Ground/Dark
- Darumaka - Fire
- Darmanitan - Fire
- Maractus - Grass
- Dwebble - Bug/Rock
- Crustle - Bug/Rock
- Scraggy - Dark/Fighting
- Scrafty - Dark/Fighting
- Sigilyph - Psychic/Flying
- Yamask - Ghost
- Cofagrigus - Ghost
- Tirtouga - Water/Rock
- Carracosta - Water/Rock
- Archen - Rock/Flying
- Archeops - Rock/Flying
- Trubbish - Poison
- Garbodor - Poison
- Zorua - Dark
- Zoroark - Dark
- Minccino - Normal
- Cinccino - Normal
- Gothita - Psychic
- Gothorita - Psychic
- Gothitelle - Psychic
- Solosis - Psychic
- Duosion - Psychic
- Reuniclus - Psychic
- Ducklett - Water/Flying
- Swanna - Water/Flying
- Vanillite - Ice
- Vanillish - Ice
- Vanilluxe - Ice
- Deerling - Normal/Grass
- Sawsbuck - Normal/Grass
- Emolga - Electric/Flying
- Karrablast - Bug
- Escavalier - Bug/Steel
- Foongus - Grass/Poison
- Amoonguss - Grass/Poison
- Frillish - Water/Ghost
- Jellicent - Water/Ghost
- Alomomola - Water
- Joltik - Bug/Electric
- Galvantula - Bug/Electric
- Ferroseed - Grass/Steel
- Ferrothorn - Grass/Steel
- Tynamo - Electric
- Eelektrik - Electric
- Eelektross - Electric
- Elgyem - Psychics
- Beheeyem - Psychic
- Litwick - Ghost/Fire
- Lampent - Ghost/Fire
- Chandelure - Ghost/Fire
- Axew - Dragon
- Fraxure - Dragon
- Haxorus - Dragon
- Cubchoo - Ice
- Beartic - Ice
- Cryogonal - Ice
- Shelmet - Bug
- Accelgor - Bug
- Stunfisk - Ground/Electric
- Mienfoo - Fighting
- Mienshao - Fighting
- Druddigon - Dragon
- Golett - Ground/Ghost
- Golurk - Ground/Ghost
- Pawniard - Dark/Steel
- Bisharp - Dark/Steel
- Bouffalant - Normal
- Rufflet - Normal/Flying
- Braviary - Normal/Flying
- Vullaby - Dark/Flying
- Mandibuzz - Dark/Flying
- Heatmor - Fire
- Durant - Bug/Steel
- Deino - Dark/Dragon
- Zweilous - Dark/Dragon
- Hydreigon - Dark/Dragon -Larvesta - Bug/Fire
- Volcarona - Bug/Fire
- Cobalion - Steel/Fighting
- Terrakion - Rock/Fighting
- Virizion - Grass/Fighting
- Tornadus - Flying
- Thundurus - Electric/Flying
- Reshiram - Dragon/Fire
- Zekrom - Dragon/Electric
- Landorus - Ground/Flying
- Kyurem - Dragon/Ice
- Keldeo - Water/Fighting
- Meloetta - Normal/Psychic or Normal/Fighting
- Genesect - Bug/Steel
Who are the Gen 5 starters?
Like the generations before it, Gen 5 has a set of three "starter" Pokemon that trainers in Pokemon Black, White, Black 2, and White 2 could choose to begin their Pokemon journey with. In Pokemon Go, you aren't gifted any of them for free, but there will likely be special events centered around them. These Pokemon are:
- Grass: Snivy > Servine > Serperior
- Fire: Tepig > Pignite > Emboar
- Water: Oshawott > Dewott > Samurott
Will there be any unusual ways to obtain new Pokemon in Gen 5?
At the moment, we don't know. However, there are some Pokemon in this generation that had unusual factors related to their forms or evolution in the DS games, so it would make sense if they had something special about how they worked in Pokemon Go. The following Pokemon have unusual evolutions or forms that Pokemon Go may need to account for:
- Unfezant: Evolving from Tranquill (which evolves from Pidove), this Pokemon has different visual forms based on its gender and may learn different moves. It's likely to evolve based on its gender in Pokemon Go as well since that's already a mechanic
- Audino: Audino doesn't evolve into or from anything else, but it's worth noting here as in the games it was known for providing an enormous amount of EXP to trainers who defeated it in battle. It's possible we see a similar mechanic with Audino in terms of Stardust or similar in Pokemon Go.
- Darmanitan: Darmanitan evolves normally from Darumaka, but in the games, it has an additional "Zen Mode" form it takes when its HP gets low, which increases its power and ability to take hits. It is unknown how this will appear in Pokemon Go.
- Deerling and Sawsbuck: Pokemon Black and White were the first Pokemon games to introduce seasons, and Deerling and Sawsbuck changed their appearance and the power of one of their moves based on the season. It is unknown if Pokemon Go will make use of seasons in a similar way, or if these Pokemon will change appearance based on another factor, such as the weather or region.
- Frillish and Jellicent: In the games, Frillish and Jellicent took on different colorings based on their gender. It is likely that this will be the same in Pokemon Go.
- Meloetta: Meloetta is a legendary Pokemon that has a second form it activates in the games by using the move Relic Song in battle. It is unknown how this will work in Pokemon Go.
- Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus: These three legendary Pokemon have two forms known as Incarnate and Therian forms. It is unknown how they will swap between them in Pokemon Go.
- Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem: In Black 2 and White 2, Kyurem could fuse with either Reshiram or Zekrom to obtain a new form that gained the powers of either. It is unknown how this will work in Pokemon Go.
Who are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon of Gen 5?
Gen 5 is packed with legendary Pokemon, so we'll have fodder for raid battles for months to come:
Swords of Justice
The Swords of Justice are a trio of Fighting and other typed Pokemon based on the Three Muskateers. In the DS games, they know abilities based on swords, such as Swords Dance and a new move, Sacred Sword.
- Virizion - Grass/Fighting
- Terrakion - Rock/Fighting
- Cobalion - Steel/Fighting
Forces of Nature
Also known as the Legendary Genies, these three appear as powerful, humanoid beings atop clouds and share a Flying-type. They also each have two forms: Therian and Incarnate forms, though it's unknown how they will switch between them in Pokemon Go.
- Tornadus - Flying
- Thundurus - Electric/Flying
- Landorus - Ground/Flying
Tao Trio
The main plot dragons of Pokemon Black, White, Black 2, and White 2 were the Tao dragon trio of, you guessed it, three dragons. Each has a secondary typing and according to Unovan myth, all were created during a war in the region.
- Reshiram - Dragon/Fire
- Zekrom - Dragon/Electric
- Kyurem - Dragon/Ice
Meloetta
Meloetta is a mythical singing Pokemon that can swap between two forms using its Relic Song ability in the games, gaining it either a Psychic-type or a Fighting-type in addition to its Normal typing.
- Meloetta - Normal/Psychic or Normal/Fighting
Genesect
Genesect is a Bug/Steel Pokemon that in the games can use a move called Techno Blast that varies in its typing depending on what item Genesect is holding. The player can obtain a variety of Drives to change the typing of this move, but it's unknown how this will work in Pokemon Go.
Genesect - Bug/Steel
Victini
A rabbit-like creature found only in a special location called Liberty Garden.
- Victini - Psychic/Fire
What are you looking most forward to in Pokémon Go Gen 5?
