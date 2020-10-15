Niantic has just announced a brand new type of event coming to Pokémon Go: a Catch Mastery. On October 25, 2020, from 8 AM to 10 PM local time, Trainers will be challenged to catch as many Ghost type Pokémon as possible, especially the Ghost Balloon Pokémon, Drifloon. Drifloon will be spawning at an increased rate and will also have its Shiny form released and boosted. The Catch Mastery: Ghost Event will also feature a special Timed Research line, as well as event exclusive Field Research Tasks which will grant encounters with Ghost type Pokémon, as well as the first chance ever to collect Mega Gengar Energy, the rare resource necessary to Mega Evolve Gengar.

Additionally, Trainers will earn bonus XP for making Nice, Great, Excellent, and Curveball Throws during the Catch Mastery.

Are you excited for this new type of event? Will you be out completing as many Field Research tasks as possible so you can be one of the very first Trainers to Mega Evolve Gengar? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!