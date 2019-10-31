The official Pokémon Go Twitter account just posted an enigmatic tweet of only two emoji: a pair of crossed swords and the scales of justice. This tweet has many fans excited as it strongly suggests that Pokémon Go will soon feature a quartet of Legendary Pokémon known as the Swords of Justice. Based loosely on the Three Muskateers they consist of Cobalion (a Steel and Fighting type) representing Athos, the oldest and de facto leader of the group, Terrakion (a Rock and Fighting type) representing Porthos, the strongest member of the group, Virizion (a Grass and Fighting type) representing Aramis, the feminine and romantic member of the group, and Keldeo (a Water and Fighting type with two formes) representing d'Artagnan, the young new addition to the group.

What is, perhaps, most interesting about this hint is that the Swords of Justice are Gen 5 Legendary Pokémon found at the end of the Unova Pokédex. Although there may be special plans for other Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that have yet to be introduced, releasing the Swords of Justice now would mean skipping ahead of those as well as many regular Gen 5 Pokémon that have yet to be released. Given that the tweet had no real information, it is possible that Niantic is simply building hype for an eventual release but many fans are already speculating that the Swords of Justice may be the next Research Breakthrough reward for completing Research for seven days, while others believe the Swords of Justice will be the next Legendary Raid Bosses. Whatever Niantic has planned, we will be the first to let you know when the official announcement drops!

Do you think we'll see this Legendary quartet in the coming weeks? Which of the Swords is your favorite? Drop us a comment below!