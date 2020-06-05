Today, Niantic announced two new features coming to Pokémon Go this summer. Among many updates Trainers have to look forward to in the coming months, Gift Stickers and Raid Invitations will be released before the summer ends.

The first new feature, Gift Stickers, will allow players to personalize the gifts they send to their friends. There will be five different stickers available at launch, and players will get their first set free. Stickers can only be used once, but players will be able to stock up on more by opening gifts. There will also be stickers available in the PokéShop eventually.

The second new feature had been hinted at previously, but will be coming very soon is Raid Invitations. While the addition of Remote Raid Passes has made it possible for many Trainers to participate in Raids from the safety of home, many Raids require more players than can reach a single Gym at once. With Raid Invitations, however, players will be able to invite their friends to join in Raids, regardless of the distance from the Gym. So long as you are within range of a Raid, you will be able to invite up to five of your in game friends to join the battle. Invitations will show up on the Nearby screen, as well as push notifications for players who have them enabled. Although the announcement specified that Raid Invitations won't be available by the time Reshiram leaves Raids, it promised that Reshiram would return to Raids in the future, and it did not specify if this feature would be available in time for Zekrom Raids.

Are you excited to be able to Raid again with the friends you cannot visit? Will you be personalizing all your gifts with stickers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!