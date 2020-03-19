As March is coming closer to an end, Niantic has announced the next Legendary Raid Boss: Landorus! Landorus, known as the Abundance Pokémon and the Guardian of the Fields, is a Legendary Pokémon originally found in the Gen V Unova Region. It is the master of the Forces of Nature Trio, which also includes Tornadus and Thundurus, having put a stop to their destructive ways and replacing their storms with bountiful crops all throughout the region. Landorus is a Ground and Flying type with two different formes, although only its Incarnate forme appears to be coming to Pokémon Go right now.

Beginning Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 1 PM PST, Landorus will give Thundurus the boot. It will take over the Legenday Five Star Raids, as well as become a rare Pokémon Go Battle League Reward Encounter. You must be at least Rank Four to encounter Landorus, but with the recent changes made to the Go Battle League, players no longer need to walk to earn their battle sets. All you need to do is open up the app and play! Landorus will only be available for three weeks, ending on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 1 PM PST, at which point another Legendary will take its place.

Are you excited to add Landorus to your roster? Which Legendary Pokémon would you like to see added to Pokémon Go next? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!