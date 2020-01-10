What you need to know
- Pokémon Go will be incorporating Trade into Evolution for select species of Pokémon.
- Trade Evolution will be retroactive, as well as applying to new species.
- New species from the Unova Region will also been released.
Today, Niantic announced that Pokémon Go will now incorporate Trading into Evolution for select species. Species that evolve by trading in the core games will be able to be traded to reduce their Candy cost for Evolving. These changes will be retroactive, so if you have previously traded for one of these Pokémon in the past, it will not have a cost for Evolution.
The species which will benefit from Trade Evolution include:
- Kadabra
- Machoke
- Graveler
- Haunter
- Boldore
- Gurdurr
- Karrablast
- Shelmet
New Pokémon from the Unova Region will soon be able to be found in Pokémon Go as well. These Pokémon include:
- Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, and more will be showing up in Spawns.
- Venipede and Dwebble will hatch from 2 km Eggs.
- Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, and Shelmet will hatch from 5 km Eggs.
- Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen, and Axew will hatch from 10 km Eggs.
- Timburr will also be showing up in Raids.
And, new Regional Exclusive Pokémon will include:
- Throh (North America, South America, and Africa)
- Sawk (Europe, Asia, and Australia)
- Maractus (Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America)
- Sigilyph (Egypt and Greece)
- Red-Striped Form Basculin (Eastern hemisphere)
- Blue-Striped Form Basculin (Western hemisphere)
While the announcement did not specify when this new Trade Evolution mechanic will go into effect, it did say soon, so keep an eye out Trainers! Until then, be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides, as well as our complete Pokédex to up your game!
