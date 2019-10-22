If you've yet to catch the mythical Nightmare Pokémon Darkrai, you're in luck. Starting at 6 pm your local time on Wednesday, October 23, this mythical Pokémon will be taking over most Gyms for a Legendary Raid hour. For the month of October, Niantic has scheduled Legendary Raid hours every Wednesday and with the start of their Halloween Event, that means Darkrai will be available and almost every Gym for one hour. While it is certainly possible to catch a Darkrai raid during the rest of the event, for this one hour, nearly every Gym will provide another opportunity to fight and attempt to catch several Darkrai. What's more, because of the popularity of Legendary Raid hours, players will be more likely to find the larger groups necessary to take on this tier 6 Pokémon.

Needing a minimum of 4 high level players with strong counters or at least 8 lower level players, Darkrai is no pushover. Lower level players or those with few of the strong counters for Darkrai should consider planning ahead with other local players to form teams for tackling these raids. The best counters for Darkrai are:

Fighting types such as Machamp, Hariyama, Toxicroak, Heracross, Breloom, Blaziken, Emboar and Lucario

Fairy types such as Togekiss, Granbull and Gardevoir

Bug types such as Yanmega, Pinsir and Scizor

It is recommended that players have some from each category of recommended Pokémon because Darkrai's move set, as well as the weather, make a significant difference. For more information on how to tackle this Legendary Raid, see our Darkrai Guide. Best of luck trainers!