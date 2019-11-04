I've intercepted this message but cannot seem to open the file. It's encrypted, and I know it must hold some critical information about to Team GO Rocket. I knew we should prepare for trouble, but this is far from double.

This message, despite the fun little nod to the classic Team Rocket motto, was met with immediate frustration from the players, many of whom have already commented demanding the update be released already. While previous updates provided insights into and character development for the Pokémon Go Team Leaders: Blanche, Spark, and Candela; as well as the new Team Go Rocket Executives: Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo; or information about how the Looming Shadows update will work in gameplay, the players seem none too pleased with this update that is all hype and no substance. Players even complained about the image of the "Encrypted Message" that displayed only a string of boxes as opposed to something resourceful and dedicated players might actually be able to decrypt. Hopefully, this short update will be followed by a much more significant one or perhaps even the implementation of the Looming Shadows update and the Special Research for players to track down Team Go Rocket's headquarters. Given that the Colossal Discovery event is wrapping up this afternoon, that update may come sooner than expected.

