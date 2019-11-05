At 8 AM on November 5, 2019, the official Pokémon Go Twitter account sent out a tweet announcing that all day it would be posting messages from the Team Go Rocket Leaders. It is unclear if these are the encrypted messages which were announced yesterday or if these messages are new but we will be sure to keep you updated as this story develops.

What does this all mean?

While we can only speculate what these updates will mean in terms of Looming Shadows finally coming to Pokémon Go gameplay, this is the first time since the start of Looming Shadows that updates have dropped more frequently than every other day. The last couple updates that had been posted prior to today also seemed to be gearing up to this event finally launching, as well. It would seem that Pokémon Go is building up to this update finally reaching the game, perhaps even in the next couple of days. So far, we know that at least a part of the Looming Shadows update will involve Special Research but we do not know if that Special Research will be limited to an event or a permanent addition to the game.

Questions or speculation about Looming Shadows?

Do you have any questions about this upcoming update to Pokémon Go? Do you have thoughts on how Looming Shadows will finally be implemented? Drop us a comment below and check back often! We'll keep you updated as soon as new information becomes available!