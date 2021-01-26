Beginning on Mondary, February 8, 2021, Trainers will be able to participate in the Love Cup in the Pokémon Go Battle League. This cup will last for one week only, during which Trainers can compete with their best red and pink Pokémon under 1500 CP. In addition to color and CP restrictions, Legendary and Mythical Pokémon will also be prohibited (sorry, Mew!)

Eligible Pokémon species include:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Goldeen

Seaking

Jynx

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Ledyba

Ledian

Ariados

Yanma

Scizor

Slugma

Magcargo

Octillery

Delibird

Porygon2

Magby

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Wurmple

Medicham

Carvanha

Camerupt

Solrock

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Kricketot

Kricketune

Burmy (Trash Cloak only)

Wormadam (Trash Cloak only)

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Rotom (Wash forme only)

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Pansear

Simisear

Throh

Venipede

Scolipede

Krookodile

Darumaka (Unovan forme only)

Darmanitan (Unovan forme only)

Dwebble

Crustle

Deerling (Autumn or Spring forme)

Shelmet

Accelgor

Pawniard

Bisharp

Braviary

Heatmor

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Clefairy

Clefable

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Exeggcute

Lickitung

Happiny

Chansey

Mr. Mime (Kantonian only)

Mime Jr.

Porygon

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Flaaffy

Hoppip

Slowking

Snubbull

Corsola

Smoochum

Miltank

Blissey

Whismur

Skitty

Milotic

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Cherubi

Cherrim (Sunny forme only)

Lickilicky

Audino

Alomomola

Scrafty

Will you be vying for champion of the Love Cup? What team of red and pink Pokémon will you be bringing? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!