What you need to know
- The latest cup in the Pokémon Go Battle League, the Love Cup will begin Monday, February 8, 2021.
- For one week only, Trainers will be able to bring their best red and pink Pokémon under 1500 CP to compete.
- Legendary and Mythical Pokémon will not be allowed.
Beginning on Mondary, February 8, 2021, Trainers will be able to participate in the Love Cup in the Pokémon Go Battle League. This cup will last for one week only, during which Trainers can compete with their best red and pink Pokémon under 1500 CP. In addition to color and CP restrictions, Legendary and Mythical Pokémon will also be prohibited (sorry, Mew!)
Eligible Pokémon species include:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Jynx
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Flareon
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Ariados
- Yanma
- Scizor
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Octillery
- Delibird
- Porygon2
- Magby
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Wurmple
- Medicham
- Carvanha
- Camerupt
- Solrock
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Burmy (Trash Cloak only)
- Wormadam (Trash Cloak only)
- Magmortar
- Porygon-Z
- Rotom (Wash forme only)
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Throh
- Venipede
- Scolipede
- Krookodile
- Darumaka (Unovan forme only)
- Darmanitan (Unovan forme only)
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Deerling (Autumn or Spring forme)
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Braviary
- Heatmor
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Exeggcute
- Lickitung
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Mr. Mime (Kantonian only)
- Mime Jr.
- Porygon
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Flaaffy
- Hoppip
- Slowking
- Snubbull
- Corsola
- Smoochum
- Miltank
- Blissey
- Whismur
- Skitty
- Milotic
- Gorebyss
- Luvdisc
- Cherubi
- Cherrim (Sunny forme only)
- Lickilicky
- Audino
- Alomomola
- Scrafty
Will you be vying for champion of the Love Cup? What team of red and pink Pokémon will you be bringing?
