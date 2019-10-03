You definitely can't say that Niantic is neglecting Trainer Battles in Pokémon Go. Or rather, you can say it, but it wouldn't be true since both recent and upcoming updates have that part of the game in mind. The latest Community Note discusses how players will see changes in the timing to when damage is dealt, and energy is charged should help make Trainer Battles more intuitive, particularly for less experienced players. One thing to note is that there will be a pulse effect to a Pokémon's health bar any time it takes damage, making it obvious that it's happening.

Not that exciting, you say? That's actually a pretty defensible position, but the developers have also come up with some brand new attacks that are coming to Pokémon Go for the first time. Get ready to see:

Thunder Fang - A new Electric-type Fast Attack that can be learned by Arcanine, Hippowdon, Mightyena, and Steelix

Ice Fang - A new Ice-type Fast Attack that can be learned by Drapion, Hippowdon, Mawile, Mightyena and Suicune

Niantic also announced that certain Pokémon will have the ability to use attacks that until now were unavailable to them. Here's the list of all the pocket monsters that have been going to school and what they've learned: