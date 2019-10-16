One of the most exciting moments while playing Pokémon Go has to be spotting a rare Pokémon in the wild. That moment is even more exciting when the Pokémon in question is already evolved and therefore useful without burning through a bunch of candy and stardust.

With limited exceptions, Gen 1 and Gen 2 already have all been spotted but with three more generations, there is still the potential for many more to show up. Thanks to some helpful players over on Reddit, we now know that another bunch of evolved Pokémon now have the potential to spawn. The latest confirmed evolved Pokémon are:

Sceptile

Blaziken

Swampert

Aggron

Salamance

Slaking

Ludicolo

Exploud

How do I find evolved Pokémon in the wild?

Unfortunately, these spawns are incrediblely rare but there are things you can do to up your chances. Play often and across many areas. Connect with local players on social media; if you can get an invite to a local Discord, many players will share rare spawns. Finally, be ready to move. Wild spawns only last for 15 minutes so if something shows up in your radar or in your local player group, move quick!

Best of luck trainers! Be sure to share screenshots of your best finds in the comments!