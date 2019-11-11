On October 14, 2019, Pokémon Go announced that Regigigas would be taking over EX Raids sometime in November in place of Mewtwo with the move Shadow Ball who had been the EX Raid boss since October 5th. Today, Niantic Support's Twitter announced that the switch of EX Raid Boss from Mewtwo to Regigigas had gone into effect two days prior, much to the upset of many players who would have liked earlier notice. While some players purchased a Special Research ticket that granted them early access to Regigigas, many are disappointed with Regigigas's introduction to the game entirely, as its current moveset is underwhelming. As Mewtwo remains one of the best Pokémon in Pokémon Go, moving to Regigigas who is not particularly useful is seen as a signifcant step down.

Some of these players took to Twitter in response to the announcement claiming that they would have made an attempt for one more Shadow Ball Mewtwo EX Raid Pass had Niantic made the announcement prior to the official switch. Others still are holding out hope that Regigigas's signature move, Crush Grip will be introduced soon, changing its utility within Pokémon Go. While Pokémon Go has made no mention of introducing Crush Grip to Regigigas's move pool, either with these EX Raids or in the future, new moves are often introduced with no announcement, taking otherwise useless Pokémon and transforming them into top attackers.

If and when there is any change to Regigigas's move set, the EX Raids, or any other Pokémon Go news, we'll be the first to let you know! In the mean time, be sure to check out our Pokémon Go Guides and drop us a comment with your thoughts on the new EX Raids.