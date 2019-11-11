What you need to know
- Niantic Support has announced that any EX Raid Passes currently being given out are for Regigigas.
- Any Passes handed out on November 9, 2019 or later will be for Regigigas EX Raids.
- Players who received EX Raid Passes prior to November 9, 2019 will still be battling Mewtwo.
On October 14, 2019, Pokémon Go announced that Regigigas would be taking over EX Raids sometime in November in place of Mewtwo with the move Shadow Ball who had been the EX Raid boss since October 5th. Today, Niantic Support's Twitter announced that the switch of EX Raid Boss from Mewtwo to Regigigas had gone into effect two days prior, much to the upset of many players who would have liked earlier notice. While some players purchased a Special Research ticket that granted them early access to Regigigas, many are disappointed with Regigigas's introduction to the game entirely, as its current moveset is underwhelming. As Mewtwo remains one of the best Pokémon in Pokémon Go, moving to Regigigas who is not particularly useful is seen as a signifcant step down.
Some of these players took to Twitter in response to the announcement claiming that they would have made an attempt for one more Shadow Ball Mewtwo EX Raid Pass had Niantic made the announcement prior to the official switch. Others still are holding out hope that Regigigas's signature move, Crush Grip will be introduced soon, changing its utility within Pokémon Go. While Pokémon Go has made no mention of introducing Crush Grip to Regigigas's move pool, either with these EX Raids or in the future, new moves are often introduced with no announcement, taking otherwise useless Pokémon and transforming them into top attackers.
If and when there is any change to Regigigas's move set, the EX Raids, or any other Pokémon Go news, we'll be the first to let you know! In the mean time, be sure to check out our Pokémon Go Guides and drop us a comment with your thoughts on the new EX Raids.
Analyst says Apple Watch Series 6 will be faster, more water resistant
Well known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple Watch Series 6 will feature improved water resistance and performance, according to a new report.
Apple celebrates an iPhone app that's helping veterans with anxiety
Anxiety is something that many of us suffer with daily and Apple has shared details about Healium AR, an app that helps reduce anxiety. It's currently being used by veterans as they deal with their own anxiety.
Internal presentation: Apple's AR headset will not be ready until 2022.
We've been in the center of a deluge of augmented reality-related Apple rumors for longer than we can remember, but we might have to endure it a little longer. An Apple internal presentation seems to confirm the project won't be ready until 2022.
Fantasy RPG 'Guildings' debuts on Apple Arcade along with six other titles
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.