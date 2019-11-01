November is here and with it, Pokémon Go has new Research Breakthrough rewards. Replacing the Flower Crown Eevees, players can encounter one of five Legendary Pokémon when completing seven days of Research. The potential encounters for November and December are the Gen 1 Legendary Birds: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres; and the Gen 3 mascots: Groudon and Kyogre. While all five Legendary Pokémon have been available multiple times before, two of the five are still on the top twenty attackers list and the other three are great back ups. And, in case you've not been lucky enough to stumble across shiny versions, all five have the potential to be shiny.

Kyogre, the Sapphire mascot, remains the best Water type Pokémon in the game, while Moltres was only recently unseated by Chandelure as the best Fire type in the game. Meanwhile, Groudon is one of the best Pokémon for the Master League PVP Battles. Zapdos remains one of the top Electric type Pokémon out there, though its secondary Flying type makes it especially weak against Ice types and Articuno is still a solid choice for an Ice type, even if outclassed by Mamoswine, Glaceon and Weaville. There is the potential to claim up to nine Breakthrough rewards before January brings us a new Breakthrough reward so be sure to complete at least one Research task a day to increase your chances at getting your top choices.

Which of these Legendary Pokémon are you hoping for? Are you excited for the chance to catch them again or did you have your hopes up for something new? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go news and guides!