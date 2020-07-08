What you need to know
- Starting today, Trainers can claim a free box of items every day in Pokémon Go.
- The box can be found in the PokéShop and is indicated by a red notification dot when available.
- A new Team GO Rocket avatar hat is also in the style shop.
Today, July 8, 2020, Niantic announced a daily box available in the Pokémon Go PokéShop. This box is completely free and will contain a handful of random items, potentially including Poké Balls, Berries, and Potions. The announcement did not specify exactly when during the day a new box would be available, if it would be 24 hours from claiming the previous box or if it would reset at the beginning of the day, but it did specify that a notification dot would show up on PokéShop icon in the menu when a box was available.
In addition to the daily free items, a new Team GO Rocket hat is available for your avatar for 150 PokéCoins, to commemorate the release of the Team GO Rocket hot air balloons. Although it has not been confirmed in official channels, we have received reports that this feature is now available for most, if not all players, giving players the opportunity to once again challenge Team GO Rocket, even if they are currently unable to travel to PokéStops due to the global pandemic.
What items did you find in your first daily free box? Have you seen Team GO Rocket hot air balloons on your map? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can be the very best like no one ever was!
