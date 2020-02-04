As we reported last week, Pokémon Go is hosting its first Pokémon Spotlight Hour and today is the day. Niantic tweeted a reminder earlier today and players in timezones where the Spotlight Hour has already occurred have replied: the Pokémon featured in today's special Pokémon Spotlight Hour is... Onix! Onix, the Rock Snake Pokémon, is a Rock and Ground type Pokémon from Gen I. Best known as the favorite Pokémon of the Kanto Rock Gym Leader Brock, Onix can grow to more than 28 foot tall and weigh in at more than 450 pounds. Onix evolve using a special Evolution Item called a Metal Coat into the Steel and Ground type Steelix. In Pokémon Go, Onix can be shiny as well. We don't know for sure if the shiny rates are boosted tonight but having boosted spawn rates will still increase your chance of finding a shiny Onix.

So, if you want to add some more Onix or Steelix to your Pokémon Go Roster, make sure you set aside some time this evening to get out there and catch as many as you can! Onix will be spawning at increased rates this evening only, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

Are you excited for the Pokémon Spotlight Hour featuring Onix? What Pokémon would you like to see featured for the next Pokémon Spotlight Hour? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!