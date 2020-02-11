Niantic is hosting another Pokémon Spotlight Hour today, February 11, 2020, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. As a reminder, Pokémon Spotlight Hours are special hours in Pokémon Go during which a particular species of Pokémon will be super common. The last Pokémon Spotlight Hour featured Onix the Rock Snake Pokémon. Reports from other time zones have been confirmed and we can now report that today's featured Pokémon will be Spoink, the Bounce Pokémon.

Spoink is a Psychic type Pokémon introduced in Gen III that looks like a pig but instead of legs, it moves about by bouncing on an over-sized spring-like tail. Spoink evolves into another pure Psychic type, Grumpig. Originally found in the Hoenn Region of Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire, Spoink and Grumpig are mountain dwelling Pokémon who have Clamperl pearls embedded in their bodies which they use to amplify their Psychic powers. Although we do not know if the shiny rates for Spoink will be boosted tonight, the increase in the spawn rates will mean you have a better chance of catching a shiny Spoink. So, if you're looking to add more of this cute Psychic Pokémon to your team, be sure to head at 6 PM local time tonight for this special Pokémon Spotlight Hour!

Are you excited for the Spoink Spotlight Hour? Which Pokémon would you like to see featured next? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex as well as our Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!