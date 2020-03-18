As social distancing measures become more and more necessary to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, three of Niantic's Safari Zone Events have now been offficially postponed. As we previously reported, the Pokémon Go Safari Zone St. Louis has been postponed, but now Liverpool and Philadelphia will also have to wait for their Safari Zone Events. Players who purchased tickets for any of these events can request a refund in app. Refunds can be requested for limited time periods for each event:

Safari Zone St. Louis - players have until March 25, 2020 at 11:59 PM PST.

Safari Zone Liverpool - players have until April 15, 2020 at 11:59 PM PST.

Safari Zone Philadelphia - players have until May 6, 2020 at 11:59 PM PST.

Refunds may be requested until these dates through the app; however, if you have purchased tickets for a friend or child through your account in addition to your own, partial refunds are not an option. Further, if you request a refund, there is not a guarantee that you will be able to purchase tickets when these events are eventually rescheduled. These events are extremely popular and often sell out, so if you are going to want to go for the rescheduled date, you may want to hold on to your tickets.

In addition, for players who were planning on traveling to these events, Niantic will be activating the Safari Zone Pokémon Encounters and Special Research globally for all ticket holders. If you cannot make it to St. Louis, Liverpool, or Philadelphia for the rescheduled dates, you will still be able to enjoy the event from anywhere else in the world.

Do you still plan on participating in any of these Safari Zone Events? Drop us a comment and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!