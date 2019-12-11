Whether you're a brand new player or a seasoned veteren of Pokémon Go, you've likely seen at least one or two mentions of Pokémon Go Promo Codes. For a long while, Sprint had a tie in promotion, which has since ended. Individual stores will occasionaly offer promo codes for events, such as the recent Samsung 837 Community Day. However, the promo code system in Pokémon Go has never been utilized to the extent of Promo Codes in the core games, something many have speculated is due to Apple's restrictions on promotional items in apps on iPhones. Whatever the reason, Promo Codes are few and far between. If you happen to see a site claiming to have dozens of valid Promo Codes, odds are none of the codes they offer will actually work.
Still, if you're fortunate enough to come across a valid Promo Code, you'll want to use that for sure. These codes can give players free and easy items, including Poké Balls, Incense, Lure Mods, Potions and even Lucky Eggs!
How do I get Promo Codes in Pokémon Go?
While you can certainly try some of the Pokémon Go Promo Codes compiled on various lists floating about the internet, they're almost entirely fake. Even in the few instances when real Promo Codes are added to these lists, the codes in question are individual, single use. Much like the Promo Codes Niantic regularly sends out to Ingress players, once a Promo Code has been claimed, no one else can claim that same Promo Code.
Fortunately, there are legitimate ways to get Promo Codes. More often than not, legitimate Promo Codes are given out to players who attend real world events. It could be a Community Day event hosted by Samsung or one of the Pokémon Go Fest events. These officially sponsored events are issued several Promo Codes that are then distibuted (often on a first come, first serve basis) to players who show up. There are cell phone service providers who periodically offer Promo Codes to customers. Sprint has done this many times in the past and will likely offer similar promotions in the future.
What about Promo Codes distributed directly by Niantic?
On occassion, Niantic has directly emailed certain players Promo Codes. While these have been limited to very specific situations, it is probable that, at some point, Niantic will send out Promo Codes to all players who have opted to receive emails about events, offers and updates. This is something Niantic has done for years in its other AR game, Ingress, so be sure to sign up for these emails.
I've got a Promo Code, now what?
- On an Android device, open up the Poké Shop from your main menu.
- Scroll to the bottom of the shop to find the Promo Code field.
- Carefully type in the Promo Code exactly as it appears on the card or e-mail.
Click OK!
It's as simple as that. If your Promo Code is valid and your copied it down properly, you'll be rewarded with in game items.
What about my iPhone?
Unfortunately, if you're using an iPhone, there isn't even an option to input a Promo Code. While Niantic hasn't made an official statement on the matter, Apple is very restrictive for how it allows Promo Codes within its apps. Up until 2016, it didn't allow them at all and since 2016, it has only alllowed them in a very limited way.
However, not all hope is lost for iPhone users. Niantic found a way to get around iPhone's policies on Promo Codes with Ingress. By setting up a website where players could log in and enter their Promo Codes, Ingress players using iPhones have long been able to claim their free items without using the app. Given the massive success of Pokémon Go and the continued success of the iPhone, it's less a question of if Niantic will do the same for Pokémon Go and more a question of when. And when they do, we'll be the first to let you know!
Any other Promo Code related questions?
If you have any questions about Promo Codes in Pokémon Go or advice for where to find legitimate ones, drop them in the comments below!
