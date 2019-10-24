What you need to know
- Originally scheduled to be available in November, tickets for the Regigigas Special Research, A Colossal Discovery are now availble.
- Tickets may be purchased between now and November 2, 2019.
- While players can purchase tickets early, the Special Research still will not be available until November 2.
Announced October 14, tickets for Pokémon Go's first exclusively paid feature have gone on sale in the in game shop. These tickets will not be able to be used before November 2, 2019. The ticket costs $7.99 or the equivalent in your local currency and can only be purchased with cash. Pokécoins cannot be used. While non-refundable, the ticket does not expire. Even if a player is unable to complete the Special Research during the event window, they will still be able to complete it in the future. However, Niantic has stated that it will be much easier to complete the Special Research during the event window.
Included with the purchase of the ticket are:
- A new Special Research story event, featuring an early-access encounter with Regigigas.
- A Colossal Discovery medal.
- Up to 10 additional Raid Passes at no cost during the Special Research story event time period when you spin a photo disc at a gym. These Raid Passes will not be available after the event period is over. You cannot hold more than one Raid Pass at once.
- An Unova Stone, a Sinnoh Stone, and an exclusive avatar pose from conducting the Special Research.
While we do not yet know what the specific tasks required to complete this Special Research will be, given the inclusion of up to 10 Raid Passes available only during the event window, it is likley that at least one task is going to involve completing multiple Raids.
While there are certainly benefits to purchasing these tickets and participating during the event window, Regigigas will be the new EX Raid boss following this event. So, if you just cannot bring yourself to spend real money on in app purchases, there will still be an opportunity for you to battle and catch this Legendary Pokémon.
Will you be participating in A Colossal Discovery? Do you have thoughts on the inclusion of paid only features in Pokémon Go? Drop us a comment below!
