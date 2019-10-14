What you need to know
Niantic announced Monday that the Legendary trio of Titans will be returning to raids for four days for a Colossal Event. Starting at 1 p.m. PDT on Nov. 1, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will return to five-star raids. If you missed out on any of these titans or want to try your luck at a shiny version, they'll be available for four days only.
Make sure to seek out EX gyms too because beginning in November, passes for the Colossal Pokémon, Regigigas, will be featured in EX raids.
For trainers who just can't wait for those EX raids, Niantic will be offering a new way to play. Only available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) on Nov. 2, players will be able to purchase tickets for a special research story event. Once purchased, the special research will operate in much the same way as previous special researches, with multiple tasks to complete leading up to a reward of the legendary pokémon, Regigigas.
The tickets will cost $7.99 (or the equivalent in your local currency) and cannot be purchased with Pokécoins. They are also nonrefundable, but if a player does not finish the research by the end of the event, it will still be available to complete afterwards.
Included with the ticket, players will receive:
- A new Special Research story event, featuring an early-access encounter with Regigigas.
- A Colossal Discovery medal.
- Up to 10 additional Raid Passes at no cost during the Special Research story event time period when you spin a photo disc at a gym. These Raid Passes will not be available after the event period is over. You cannot hold more than one Raid Pass at once.
- A Unova Stone, a Sinnoh Stone, and an exclusive avatar pose from conducting the Special Research.
In addition, several rock, steel, and ice pokémon will be showing up more frequently in both the wild and in eggs. Geodude, Magnemite, Swinub, Aron and Spheal will spawn more frequently in the wild, while Aerodactyl, Shuckle, Sneasel, Skarmory, Snorunt and Beldum will be hatching from eggs. Incubators will also have 2x effectiveness and the shiny version of Skarmory will be available.
