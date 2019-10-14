Niantic announced Monday that the Legendary trio of Titans will be returning to raids for four days for a Colossal Event . Starting at 1 p.m. PDT on Nov. 1, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will return to five-star raids. If you missed out on any of these titans or want to try your luck at a shiny version, they'll be available for four days only.

Make sure to seek out EX gyms too because beginning in November, passes for the Colossal Pokémon, Regigigas, will be featured in EX raids.

For trainers who just can't wait for those EX raids, Niantic will be offering a new way to play. Only available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) on Nov. 2, players will be able to purchase tickets for a special research story event. Once purchased, the special research will operate in much the same way as previous special researches, with multiple tasks to complete leading up to a reward of the legendary pokémon, Regigigas.

The tickets will cost $7.99 (or the equivalent in your local currency) and cannot be purchased with Pokécoins. They are also nonrefundable, but if a player does not finish the research by the end of the event, it will still be available to complete afterwards.